Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
FORD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,494. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.
About Forward Industries (Get Rating)
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
