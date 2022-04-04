Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,494. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORD. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,450,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.