Ledyard National Bank Has $531,000 Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. 11,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

