Ledyard National Bank Sells 582 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Itron were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Itron by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.10. 4,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

