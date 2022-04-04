Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations. The company is optimistic about Macao’s recovery as visitation continues to increase in the region. With the future easing of restrictions coupled with recovery in travel and tourism, the company anticipates generating strong positive cash flows from the region in the days ahead. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Although casinos in Macao and Las Vegas are now open, visitation is still very low in comparison to the pre-pandemic level. This along with high debt levels remains a concern to tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2022 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.”

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.24. 261,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,504,063 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $508,293,000 after acquiring an additional 488,325 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,701,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $327,530,000 after acquiring an additional 225,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.