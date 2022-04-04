Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLMT. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.43. 607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.31. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

