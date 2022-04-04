ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

