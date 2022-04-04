ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.75.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
