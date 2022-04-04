Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,413. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of -0.66. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

