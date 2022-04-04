CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,538. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.