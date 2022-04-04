Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,837. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.