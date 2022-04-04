Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 109,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

LUNA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 2,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.52. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.24 million, a P/E ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

