Critical Comparison: Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) & First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Midwest Bancorp are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Midwest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.88 $527.32 million $6.76 13.51 First Midwest Bancorp $789.56 million 3.11 $199.56 million $1.60 13.44

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.96% 10.69% 1.44% First Midwest Bancorp 25.27% 8.19% 0.96%

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $123.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.01%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than First Midwest Bancorp.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats First Midwest Bancorp on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

