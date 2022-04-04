Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.39.

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.78.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

