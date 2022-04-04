Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial lowered their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.43.

Shares of TSE:WELL traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$3.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.49.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

