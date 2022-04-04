Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BLCM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,179. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.51. As a group, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

