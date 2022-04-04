StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the period. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

