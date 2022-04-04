Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 78.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

