Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ ARKR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

