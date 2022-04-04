Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ ARKR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.21. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.