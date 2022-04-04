C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75. C&F Financial has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.48.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

