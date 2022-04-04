Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.73) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.11) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

LON:GRI traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 297.20 ($3.89). 1,102,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,336. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 302.95. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($940,213.13).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

