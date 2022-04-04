Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.65) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 648.64 ($8.50).

Shares of LON RMG traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 329.35 ($4.31). 2,522,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,370. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 322.68 ($4.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 445.54.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

