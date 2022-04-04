Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 1,138 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of K traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.98. 18,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.