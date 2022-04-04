CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.50 and last traded at $135.42. Approximately 1,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.70.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 285.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

