Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 131,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,265,809 shares.The stock last traded at $21.64 and had previously closed at $21.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Get Wendy's alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 518,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.