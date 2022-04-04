Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.50

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 6167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 216.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

