CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.18. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 248,288 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

