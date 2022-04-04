Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Privia Health Group (PRVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2022 – Privia Health Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Privia Health Group had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Privia Health Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

3/24/2022 – Privia Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Privia Health Group was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.98. 3,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,443. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,679 shares of company stock worth $2,062,615.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

