Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 313,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,333. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XIN. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the period.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

