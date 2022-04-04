S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.16. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

