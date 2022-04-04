Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.34. 1,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,581. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.54 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.21.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.