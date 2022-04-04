Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,010. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

