Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFIE. Dawson James increased their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.59.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.
