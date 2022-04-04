Ledyard National Bank Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $24.01. 1,018,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,657,410. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

