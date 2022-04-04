Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.26. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 21.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,709,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,372,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

