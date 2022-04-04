Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of RGLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,264. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.17. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

