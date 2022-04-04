Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will post $363.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.20 million and the lowest is $360.00 million. Infinera posted sales of $330.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

INFN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 115,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,060. Infinera has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

