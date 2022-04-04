StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of NYSE:SRT remained flat at $$4.52 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a P/E ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.48.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

