Alpaca Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.47 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $72.41 million and $9.47 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.98 or 0.07542453 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,595.30 or 1.00468238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046159 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.