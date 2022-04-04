Akroma (AKA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Akroma has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $17,409.83 and $19.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.23 or 0.07567248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00098971 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.