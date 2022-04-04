Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:PTN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.96.
About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)
