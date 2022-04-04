Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.