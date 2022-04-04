$736.20 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will report sales of $736.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.72 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $616.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,219. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

