Brokerages Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.60). C4 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.