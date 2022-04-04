StockNews.com Upgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEP. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $82.35. 7,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.59 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.82.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 296.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

