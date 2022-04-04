Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
FENG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,302. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
