Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,302. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 50,722 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

