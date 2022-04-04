IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:IRS remained flat at $$4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.