IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE:IRS remained flat at $$4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,684. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.25.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
