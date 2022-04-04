Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $902.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $776.30 million. Range Resources posted sales of $626.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 158,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

