Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 59,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,963. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

