NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NH traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.74. NantHealth has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 485.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,486 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

