UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ UTSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.