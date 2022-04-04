Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 176,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,969,165. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.99.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

