StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,671. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

